Win Probability 98.9%
|DAL
|KC
KC 98.9%
DAL
9
KC
19
3rd & 19 at DAL 42
(2:50) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Bell to DAL 34 for 8 yards (J.Kearse).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL199
- 372KC
Turnovers
- DAL2
- 2KC
Possession29:3227:38DALKC
1st Downs
- DAL12
- 22KC
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|3
|0
|3
|3
|9
|Chiefs
|9
|7
|3
|0
|19
|first Quarter
|DAL
|KC
TD
10:43
Travis Kelce 4 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Missed Ex. Pt Attmpt
9 plays, 86 yards, 3:47
|0
|6
FG
7:59
Harrison Butker Made 37 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 3 yards, 0:58
|0
|9
FG
2:54
Greg Zuerlein Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 60 yards, 5:05
|3
|9
|second Quarter
|DAL
|KC
TD
14:08
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
8 plays, 65 yards, 3:42
|3
|16
|third Quarter
|DAL
|KC
FG
9:29
Greg Zuerlein Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 24 yards, 2:02
|6
|16
FG
3:25
Harrison Butker Made 53 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 41 yards, 3:13
|6
|19
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|KC
FG
12:56
Greg Zuerlein Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 45 yards, 4:44
|9
|19
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|New York
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|241
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
