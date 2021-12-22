Win Probability 56.6%
|WSH
|PHI
WSH 56.6%
WSH
10
PHI
0
4th & Goal at PHI 4
(2:50) B.Johnson 22 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH101
- 54PHI
Turnovers
- WSH0
- 2PHI
Possession5:027:11WSHPHI
1st Downs
- WSH5
- 2PHI
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Philadelphia, PA
42°
- Line: PHI -10.0
- Over/Under: 39.5
Field Goal
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|10
|10
|Eagles
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|WSH
|PHI
TD
8:15
Antonio Gibson 1 Yard Rush, B.Johnson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.
7 plays, 26 yards, 3:14
|7
|0
FG
2:50
Brian Johnson Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 49 yards, 1:37
|10
|0
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|293
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|New York
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|238
|331
