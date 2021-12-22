Win Probability 56.6%

WSH
PHI
WSH 56.6%

WSH

10

PHI

0

4th & Goal at PHI 4

(2:50) B.Johnson 22 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH101
    • 54PHI

  • Turnovers

    • WSH0
    • 2PHI

  • Possession

    WSHPHI
    5:027:11

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH5
    • 2PHI

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 69,879

Field Goal

WSH PHI 50 20 20 WSH PHI 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & Goal at PHI 4
WIN %: 56.6
(2:50) B.Johnson 22 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.

Brian JohnsonWSH, PK, #16

1NO.
0TB
0TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Washington1010
Eagles00
first QuarterWSHPHI
TD
8:15
Antonio Gibson 1 Yard Rush, B.Johnson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Cheeseman, Holder-T.Way.
7 plays, 26 yards, 3:14
70
FG
2:50
Brian Johnson Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
5 plays, 49 yards, 1:37
100
