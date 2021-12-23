Win Probability 76.2%
|SF
|TEN
SF 76.2%
SF
10
TEN
0
M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF191
- 55TEN
Turnovers
- SF1
- 0TEN
Possession11:3818:22SFTEN
1st Downs
- SF14
- 3TEN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Nashville, TN
52°
- Line: SF -3.5
- Over/Under: 45.0
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|7
|3
|0
|10
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|SF
|TEN
TD
9:59
Jeff Wilson Jr. 1 Yard Rush Robbie Gould Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:03
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|SF
|TEN
FG
8:35
Robbie Gould Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 33 yards, 6:19
|10
|0
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|284
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|386
|303
|San Francisco
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|360
|314
|Seattle
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|282
|282
2021 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|337
|309
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|398
|300
|Houston
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|207
|372
|Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|196
|370
