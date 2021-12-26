Win Probability 67.3%
|BUF
|NE
BUF 67.3%
BUF
7
NE
7
Timeout #2 by BUF at 10:18.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF123
- 79NE
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 0NE
Possession8:3511:07BUFNE
1st Downs
- BUF9
- 5NE
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Foxboro, MA
38°
- Line: NE -1.0
- Over/Under: 43.5
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|0
|7
|Patriots
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|BUF
|NE
TD
6:37
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 3 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-M.Haack.
13 plays, 61 yards, 6:57
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|BUF
|NE
TD
14:28
Damien Harris 16 Yard Rush, N.Folk extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Cardona, Holder-J.Bailey.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:09
|7
|7
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|367
|227
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|394
|243
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|312
|New York
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|250
|428
