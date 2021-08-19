Win Probability 71.9%
|NE
|PHI
NE 71.9%
NE
7
PHI
0
3rd & 1 at PHI 31
(11:38) J.Howard up the middle to PHI 31 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NE9
- 31PHI
Turnovers
- NE0
- 1PHI
Possession2:440:38NEPHI
1st Downs
- NE1
- 2PHI
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Patriots
|7
|7
|Eagles
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|NE
|PHI
TD
12:54
Damien Harris 5 Yard Rush, Q.Nordin extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Khoury, Holder-J.Bailey.
2 plays, 9 yards, 0:38
|7
|0
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|22
|13
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|15
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|20
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|24
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|22
|New York
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|12
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|35
NFL News
Luke Siegel, friend of former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, dies at 15
Luke Siegel, who befriended Drew Brees in 2015 after suffering devastating injuries, died Thursday at the age of 15.
With 49ers nearby, Joe Staley getting a taste of coaching life this week
The 49ers' all-decade offensive lineman has taken on a part-time role as coach this week in Southern California.
Dan Graziano: Carl Lawson missing season a 'devastating loss' for Jets' D
Dan Graziano reacts to Carl Lawson being out for the season after rupturing his Achilles.
Rams-Raiders joint practice ends early after fight breaks out
Lindsey Thiry reports on the fight that ended the joint practice between the Rams and Raiders.
How can New York Jets replace Carl Lawson? Not so easily
The Jets' biggest free-agent signing is out for the season, leaving New York scrambling for options at edge rusher. Rich Cimini outlines possibilities.
Alvin Kamara scores again with his own cereal brand, 'Kamara's King Crunch'
Tell-tale sign you've made it? Having your own cereal. On Thursday, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara announced the release of his new cereal: "Kamara's King Crunch."