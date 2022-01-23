Win Probability 79.3%

LAR
TB
LAR 79.3%

LAR

17

TB

3

2nd & 13 at LAR 46

(12:51) (Shotgun) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (R.Nunez-Roches).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAR179
    • 75TB

  • Turnovers

    • LAR0
    • 0TB

  • Possession

    LARTB
    6:5610:13

  • 1st Downs

    • LAR10
    • 4TB

Game Information

Raymond James Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 65,828
Down:3rd & 13
Ball on:LAR 46
Drive:2 plays, -3 yds2 plays, -3 yards, 0:27
LAR TB 50 20 20 LAR TB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 13 at LAR 46
WIN %: 79.3
Tyler HigbeeLAR, TE, #89

2REC
38YDS
0TD
Scoring Summary

NBC1234T
Rams10717
Buccaneers303
first QuarterLARTB
FG
8:04
Matt Gay Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 72 yards, 4:44
30
TD
3:28
Kendall Blanton Pass From Matthew Stafford for 7 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 71 yards, 3:47
100
FG
0:37
Ryan Succop Made 45 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 48 yards, 2:56
103
second QuarterLARTB
TD
14:28
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 70 Yrds, Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 60 yards, 1:15
173
