Win Probability 59.6%
|SF
|LAC
LAC 59.6%
SF
8
LAC
10
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SF140
- 119LAC
Turnovers
- SF2
- 0LAC
Possession16:0813:52SFLAC
1st Downs
- SF9
- 10LAC
HALFTIME
|NFL
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|0
|8
|8
|Chargers
|0
|10
|10
|second Quarter
|SF
|LAC
SF
10:42
Easton Stick Sacked by Jordan Willis For 7 Yrd Loss for Safety
3 plays, -8 yards, 0:43
|2
|0
TD
5:49
Joshua Palmer Pass From Easton Stick for 3 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
7 plays, 40 yards, 3:09
|2
|7
FG
1:02
Michael Badgley Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 35 yards, 3:14
|2
|10
TD
0:12
Mohamed Sanu Sr. Pass From Trey Lance for 5 Yrds, R.Gould extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
6 plays, 75 yards, 0:45
|8
|10
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|29
|33
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|22
|30
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|10
|50
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|26
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|9
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|23
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
