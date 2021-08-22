Win Probability 59.6%

SF
LAC
LAC 59.6%

SF

8

LAC

10

END QUARTER 2

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • SF140
    • 119LAC

  • Turnovers

    • SF2
    • 0LAC

  • Possession

    SFLAC
    16:0813:52

  • 1st Downs

    • SF9
    • 10LAC

Game Information

SoFi Stadium
Coverage: NFL
SoFi Stadium
  • Inglewood, CA 90301
  • 71°
Capacity: 71,500

HALFTIME

SF LAC 50 20 20 SF LAC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 59.6
END QUARTER 2
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NFL1234T
49ers088
Chargers01010
second QuarterSFLAC
SF
10:42
Easton Stick Sacked by Jordan Willis For 7 Yrd Loss for Safety
3 plays, -8 yards, 0:43
20
TD
5:49
Joshua Palmer Pass From Easton Stick for 3 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-T.Long.
7 plays, 40 yards, 3:09
27
FG
1:02
Michael Badgley Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 35 yards, 3:14
210
TD
0:12
Mohamed Sanu Sr. Pass From Trey Lance for 5 Yrds, R.Gould extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
6 plays, 75 yards, 0:45
810
Data is currently unavailable.