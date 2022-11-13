Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
K. Walker III6 CAR, 10 YDS
L. Fournette12 CAR, 48 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving Yards
D. Metcalf3 REC, 33 YDS
M. Evans4 REC, 49 YDS
|SEA
|TB
SEA
0
TB
14
Two-Minute Warning
|NFL NET
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|Buccaneers
|0
|14
|14
|second Quarter
|SEA
|TB
TD
13:40
Julio Jones Pass From Tom Brady for 31 Yds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda.
13 plays, 88 yards, 6:32
|0
|7
TD
4:31
Leonard Fournette 1 Yd Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda.
13 plays, 86 yards, 7:34
|0
|14
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|220
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|147
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|131
|173
|Arizona
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|203
|241
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|164
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|232
|250
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|212
|227
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|204
|243
Just after the start of the second quarter, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady found wide receiver Julio Jones on a crossing route for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Bucs with the point after.
