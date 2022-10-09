Win Probability 77%

PHI
ARI
PHI 77%

PHI

17

ARI

10

END QUARTER 3

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PHI288
    • 227ARI

  • Turnovers

    • PHI0
    • 1ARI

  • Possession

    PHIARI
    18:3626:24

  • 1st Downs

    • PHI19
    • 14ARI

Game Information

State Farm Stadium
Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 65,000
Down:2nd & 1
Ball on:ARI 19
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Eagles77317
Cardinals010010
first QuarterPHIARI
TD
8:02
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
11 plays, 64 yards, 4:13
70
second QuarterPHIARI
TD
10:11
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
16 plays, 87 yards, 7:20
140
TD
5:24
Marquise Brown Pass From Kyler Murray for 25 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
6 plays, 57 yards, 2:16
147
FG
0:00
Matt Ammendola Made 20 Yd Field Goal
16 plays, 91 yards, 3:22
1410
third QuarterPHIARI
FG
9:57
Cameron Dicker Made 42 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 5:03
1710
