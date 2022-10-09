Win Probability 77%
|PHI
|ARI
PHI 77%
PHI
17
ARI
10
END QUARTER 3
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PHI288
- 227ARI
Turnovers
- PHI0
- 1ARI
Possession18:3626:24PHIARI
1st Downs
- PHI19
- 14ARI
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Glendale, AZ
89°
- Line: PHI -5.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Eagles
|7
|7
|3
|17
|Cardinals
|0
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|PHI
|ARI
TD
8:02
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
11 plays, 64 yards, 4:13
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|PHI
|ARI
TD
10:11
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Rush, C.Dicker extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.
16 plays, 87 yards, 7:20
|14
|0
TD
5:24
Marquise Brown Pass From Kyler Murray for 25 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-A.Brewer, Holder-A.Lee.
6 plays, 57 yards, 2:16
|14
|7
FG
0:00
Matt Ammendola Made 20 Yd Field Goal
16 plays, 91 yards, 3:22
|14
|10
|third Quarter
|PHI
|ARI
FG
9:57
Cameron Dicker Made 42 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 5:03
|17
|10
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|New York
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|128
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|46
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|70
|94
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
