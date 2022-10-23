Win Probability 58.2%
|KC
|SF
KC 58.2%
KC
0
SF
3
2nd & 8 at KC 27
(9:43) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 28 for 1 yard (F.Warner). 5 YAC
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC3
- 63SF
Turnovers
- KC0
- 0SF
Possession4:380:39KCSF
1st Downs
- KC0
- 3SF
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Santa Clara, CA
65°
- Line: KC -1.0
- Over/Under: 49.0
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|49ers
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|KC
|SF
FG
10:22
Robbie Gould Made 30 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 63 yards, 4:38
|0
|3
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|179
|149
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|141
|152
|Denver
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|91
|99
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|125
|130
2022 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|122
|89
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|146
|163
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
