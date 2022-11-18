Win Probability 67.8%
|TEN
|GB
TEN 67.8%
TEN
14
GB
6
1st & Goal at GB 4
(:36) D.Henry left tackle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TEN171
- 83GB
Turnovers
- TEN0
- 0GB
Possession10:0319:25TENGB
1st Downs
- TEN13
- 5GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
25°
- Line: GB -3.0
- Over/Under: 40.5
Touchdown
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Titans
|7
|7
|14
|Packers
|6
|0
|6
|first Quarter
|TEN
|GB
TD
10:31
Dontrell Hilliard Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 14 Yds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
8 plays, 83 yards, 4:29
|7
|0
TD
0:00
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 14 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is Blocked (D.Autry), Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 78 yards, 7:01
|7
|6
|second Quarter
|TEN
|GB
TD
0:32
Derrick Henry 4 Yd Rush, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
9 plays, 41 yards, 2:49
|14
|6
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|166
|168
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|157
|203
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|7
|1
|.167
|149
|207
2022 NFC North Standings
