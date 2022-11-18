Win Probability 67.8%

TEN
GB
TEN 67.8%

TEN

14

GB

6

1st & Goal at GB 4

(:36) D.Henry left tackle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TEN171
    • 83GB

  • Turnovers

    • TEN0
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    TENGB
    10:0319:25

  • 1st Downs

    • TEN13
    • 5GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field

Capacity: 81,041

Touchdown

(:36) D.Henry left tackle for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.

Josh LamboTEN, PK, #6

Scoring SummaryAll Plays

Titans7714
Packers606
first QuarterTENGB
TD
10:31
Dontrell Hilliard Pass From Ryan Tannehill for 14 Yds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
8 plays, 83 yards, 4:29
70
TD
0:00
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 14 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is Blocked (D.Autry), Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 78 yards, 7:01
76
second QuarterTENGB
TD
0:32
Derrick Henry 4 Yd Rush, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Cox, Holder-R.Stonehouse.
9 plays, 41 yards, 2:49
146
