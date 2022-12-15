|1st Quarter
|SF
|SEA
TD
3:49
George Kittle Pass From Brock Purdy for 28 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24
|7
|0
Game Leaders
SF
SEA
SFSEA
SFSEA
SFSEA
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
SF
141
11
SEA
Turnovers
SF
0
0
SEA
Possession
SF
SEA
11:29
6:52
1st Downs
SF
5
1
SEA
Game Information
Lumen Field
8:15 PM, December 15, 2022Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: SF -3.0
Over/Under: 42.5
Capacity: 68,740
Down:2nd & 9
Ball on:SF 47
Drive:4 plays, 23 yards, 1:42
Last Play:1st & 18 at SF 38
Win %:
75.4
(11:39) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 47 for 9 yards (M.Jackson, J.Brooks).
2TOT
0SACKS
0INT
2022 NFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|317
|197
|Seattle
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|342
|334
|Arizona
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|277
|348
|Los Angeles
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|218
|296
