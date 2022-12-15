    San Francisco 49ers
    9-4, 3-3 away
    7
    PRIME VIDEO1234T
    SF70 7
    SEA00 0
    Seattle Seahawks
    7-6, 3-3 home
    0
    Down:2nd & 9
    Ball on:SF 47
    Drive:4 plays, 23 yards, 1:42
    SFSEA304050403010202010
    Last Play:1st & 18 at SF 38
    Win %:
    75.4
    (11:39) (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 47 for 9 yards (M.Jackson, J.Brooks).
    Mike Jackson

    Mike Jackson

    SEA, CB, #30
    2TOT
    0SACKS
    0INT
    1st QuarterSFSEA
    TD
    3:49
    George Kittle Pass From Brock Purdy for 28 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
    9 plays, 86 yards, 5:24
    		70
    Copyright: © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.