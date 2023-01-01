|1st Quarter
|SF
|LV
TD
11:40
Darren Waller Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 24 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 70 yards, 3:20
|0
|7
TD
7:06
Brandon Aiyuk Pass From Brock Purdy for 2 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
8 plays, 67 yards, 4:34
|7
|7
FG
1:45
Daniel Carlson Made 20 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 74 yards, 5:21
|7
|10
|2nd Quarter
|SF
|LV
TD
9:38
George Kittle Pass From Brock Purdy for 2 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
13 plays, 75 yards, 7:07
|14
|10
TD
0:10
Davante Adams Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 4 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
8 plays, 44 yards, 2:23
|14
|17
|3rd Quarter
|SF
|LV
TD
10:22
Davante Adams Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 60 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
6 plays, 84 yards, 2:54
|14
|24
TD
5:22
Christian McCaffrey 14 Yd Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
8 plays, 75 yards, 5:00
|21
|24
|4th Quarter
|SF
|LV
FG
12:34
Robbie Gould Made 43 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 17 yards, 2:12
|24
|24
FG
6:44
Robbie Gould Made 24 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 59 yards, 2:58
|27
|24
FG
4:08
Daniel Carlson Made 57 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 36 yards, 2:36
|27
|27
TD
2:17
Jordan Mason 14 Yd Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
|34
|27