    San Francisco 49ers

    11-4, 4-3 away
    34
    Las Vegas Raiders

    6-9, 4-2 home
    27
    Down:1st & 10
    Ball on:SF 19
    Drive:1 play, 11 yards, 0:22
    Last Play:1st & 20 at LV 36
    Win %:
    77.5
    *** play under review ***
    Davante Adams

    LV, WR, #17
    6REC
    108YDS
    2TD
    1st QuarterSFLV
    TD
    11:40
    Darren Waller Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 24 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
    6 plays, 70 yards, 3:20
    		07
    TD
    7:06
    Brandon Aiyuk Pass From Brock Purdy for 2 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
    8 plays, 67 yards, 4:34
    		77
    FG
    1:45
    Daniel Carlson Made 20 Yd Field Goal
    10 plays, 74 yards, 5:21
    		710
    2nd QuarterSFLV
    TD
    9:38
    George Kittle Pass From Brock Purdy for 2 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
    13 plays, 75 yards, 7:07
    		1410
    TD
    0:10
    Davante Adams Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 4 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
    8 plays, 44 yards, 2:23
    		1417
    3rd QuarterSFLV
    TD
    10:22
    Davante Adams Pass From Jarrett Stidham for 60 Yds, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
    6 plays, 84 yards, 2:54
    		1424
    TD
    5:22
    Christian McCaffrey 14 Yd Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
    8 plays, 75 yards, 5:00
    		2124
    4th QuarterSFLV
    FG
    12:34
    Robbie Gould Made 43 Yd Field Goal
    6 plays, 17 yards, 2:12
    		2424
    FG
    6:44
    Robbie Gould Made 24 Yd Field Goal
    7 plays, 59 yards, 2:58
    		2724
    FG
    4:08
    Daniel Carlson Made 57 Yd Field Goal
    7 plays, 36 yards, 2:36
    		2727
    TD
    2:17
    Jordan Mason 14 Yd Rush, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
    5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
    		3427
