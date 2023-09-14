1st Quarter
|MIN
|PHI
FG
9:48
Jake Elliott Made 24 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 5:12
|0
|3
Game Leaders
MIN
PHI
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Lincoln Financial Field
8:15 PM, September 14, 2023Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: PHI -6.0
Over/Under: 49.5
Capacity: 69,879
Down:2nd & 10
Ball on:PHI 10
Drive:1 play, 0 yards, 0:00
Last Play:1st & 10 at PHI 10
Win %:
66.2
(Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Goedert.
1REC
-1YDS
0TD
Injury Report
Minnesota Vikings
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
Philadelphia Eagles
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
|inactive
|Sep 14
2023 NFC North Standings
2023 NFC East Standings
NFL News
Tuohys deny allegations in response to Michael Oher petition
In a legal response filed Thursday, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said the proceeds from the hit movie "The Blind Side" were divided evenly among their family members and Michael Oher, and denied ever telling Oher they planned to adopt him.
Can the Giants bounce back and cover vs. the Cardinals?
Anita Marks breaks down why she would lay the points when the Giants go visit the Cardinals.