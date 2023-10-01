Game Highlights

Video Highlights

  • 0:29

    Pacheco takes off for an early 48-yard TD

  • 0:16

    Donna Kelce hangs with Taylor Swift, Jake from State Farm in eventful day

  • 0:24

    Wilson, Lazard connect for TD to start 3rd quarter

  • 0:28

    Zach Wilson floats pass to C.J. Uzomah for TD

  • 0:26

    Noah Gray left wide open for another Chiefs TD

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

KCNYJ
FG
11:35
Harrison Butker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 57 yards, 3:25
30
TD
8:32
Isiah Pacheco 48 Yd Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
5 plays, 69 yards, 2:03
100
TD
3:24
Noah Gray Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 34 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
6 plays, 89 yards, 2:48
170

2nd Quarter

KCNYJ
SF
13:20
Patrick Mahomes Incomplete Pass, Int'd For Marquez Valdes-Scantling , Jawaan Taylor -7 Yd Penalty, Face Mask, enforced in End Zone, SAFETY.
2 plays, -4 yards, 0:51
172
FG
9:50
Greg Zuerlein Made 31 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 62 yards, 3:30
175
TD
6:26
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Zach Wilson for 1 Yd Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 41 yards, 3:16
1712
FG
2:15
Harrison Butker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 56 yards, 4:11
2012

3rd Quarter

KCNYJ
TD
10:40
Allen Lazard Pass From Zach Wilson for 10 Yds Zach Wilson 2Pt Rush
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:20
2020

4th Quarter

KCNYJ
FG
10:51
Harrison Butker Made 26 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 80 yards, 7:23
2320