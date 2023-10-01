Game Leaders
KC
NYJ
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
MetLife Stadium
8:20 PM, October 1, 2023Coverage: NBC
East Rutherford, NJ
Line: KC -8.5
Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 82,500
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
|KC
|NYJ
FG
11:35
Harrison Butker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 57 yards, 3:25
|3
|0
TD
8:32
Isiah Pacheco 48 Yd Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
5 plays, 69 yards, 2:03
|10
|0
TD
3:24
Noah Gray Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 34 Yds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
6 plays, 89 yards, 2:48
|17
|0
2nd Quarter
|KC
|NYJ
SF
13:20
Patrick Mahomes Incomplete Pass, Int'd For Marquez Valdes-Scantling , Jawaan Taylor -7 Yd Penalty, Face Mask, enforced in End Zone, SAFETY.
2 plays, -4 yards, 0:51
|17
|2
FG
9:50
Greg Zuerlein Made 31 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 62 yards, 3:30
|17
|5
TD
6:26
C.J. Uzomah Pass From Zach Wilson for 1 Yd Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 41 yards, 3:16
|17
|12
FG
2:15
Harrison Butker Made 37 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 56 yards, 4:11
|20
|12
3rd Quarter
|KC
|NYJ
TD
10:40
Allen Lazard Pass From Zach Wilson for 10 Yds Zach Wilson 2Pt Rush
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:20
|20
|20
4th Quarter
|KC
|NYJ
FG
10:51
Harrison Butker Made 26 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 80 yards, 7:23
|23
|20
2023 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|101
|60
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|104
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|101
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|150
2023 AFC East Standings
NFL News
Pacheco takes off for an early 48-yard TD
Isiah Pacheco runs down the sideline as multiple Jets defenders can't even touch him on the way to the touchdown.
Noah Gray left wide open for another Chiefs TD
Noah Gray struts into the end zone practically untouched as the Chiefs extend their lead.