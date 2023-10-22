1st Quarter
|LAC
|KC
FG
6:49
Harrison Butker Made 35 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 66 yards, 5:10
|0
|3
FG
1:48
Cameron Dicker Made 55 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 38 yards, 5:01
|3
|3
2nd Quarter
|LAC
|KC
TD
14:11
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 46 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:37
|3
|10
TD
10:42
Joshua Kelley 49 Yd Rush Cameron Dicker Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:29
|10
|10
TD
8:37
Rashee Rice Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 6 Yds Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:05
|10
|17
TD
7:06
Gerald Everett Pass From Justin Herbert for 7 Yds Cameron Dicker Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:31
|17
|17
TD
0:15
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 1 Yd Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 96 yards, 2:33
|17
|24