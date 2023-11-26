Game Highlights

Video Highlights

  • 0:38

    Jalen Hurts scampers in for winning TD in overtime

  • 0:29

    Jake Elliott nails miraculous FG to force OT

  • 0:18

    Josh Allen hits Gabe Davis in stride for a go-ahead TD in the 4th

  • 0:38

    Hurts finds Zaccheaus for fantastic go-ahead Eagles TD

  • 0:21

    DeVonta Smith fired up after making an impressive TD grab

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

BUFPHI
TD
1:06
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
10 plays, 73 yards, 5:31
07

2nd Quarter

BUFPHI
FG
11:23
Tyler Bass 48 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 45 yards, 4:43
37
TD
8:34
Josh Allen 9 Yd Run (Tyler Bass Kick)
4 plays, 29 yards, 2:36
107
TD
0:12
Stefon Diggs 13 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass Kick)
5 plays, 36 yards, 0:52
177

3rd Quarter

BUFPHI
TD
7:13
A.J. Brown 3 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:19
1714
TD
1:40
Josh Allen 16 Yd Run (Tyler Bass Kick)
9 plays, 70 yards, 5:33
2414

4th Quarter

BUFPHI
TD
13:37
DeVonta Smith 15 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:03
2421
TD
11:07
Olamide Zaccheaus 29 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
3 plays, 24 yards, 1:39
2428
TD
1:52
Gabe Davis 7 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass Kick)
10 plays, 74 yards, 5:14
3128
FG
0:20
Jake Elliott 59 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 1:32
3131

Overtime

BUFPHI
FG
5:52
Tyler Bass 40 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 53 yards, 4:08
3431
TD
2:37
Jalen Hurts 12 Yd Run
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
3437
Data is currently unavailable.