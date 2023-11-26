Game Leaders
Game Information
Lincoln Financial Field
4:25 PM, November 26, 2023Coverage: CBS
Philadelphia, PA
Line: PHI -2.5
Over/Under: 48.5
Capacity: 69,879
Game Highlights
Video Highlights
- 0:38
Jalen Hurts scampers in for winning TD in overtime
- 0:29
Jake Elliott nails miraculous FG to force OT
- 0:18
Josh Allen hits Gabe Davis in stride for a go-ahead TD in the 4th
- 0:38
Hurts finds Zaccheaus for fantastic go-ahead Eagles TD
- 0:21
DeVonta Smith fired up after making an impressive TD grab
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
|BUF
|PHI
TD
1:06
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
10 plays, 73 yards, 5:31
|0
|7
2nd Quarter
|BUF
|PHI
FG
11:23
Tyler Bass 48 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 45 yards, 4:43
|3
|7
TD
8:34
Josh Allen 9 Yd Run (Tyler Bass Kick)
4 plays, 29 yards, 2:36
|10
|7
TD
0:12
Stefon Diggs 13 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass Kick)
5 plays, 36 yards, 0:52
|17
|7
3rd Quarter
|BUF
|PHI
TD
7:13
A.J. Brown 3 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 62 yards, 3:19
|17
|14
TD
1:40
Josh Allen 16 Yd Run (Tyler Bass Kick)
9 plays, 70 yards, 5:33
|24
|14
4th Quarter
|BUF
|PHI
TD
13:37
DeVonta Smith 15 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:03
|24
|21
TD
11:07
Olamide Zaccheaus 29 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
3 plays, 24 yards, 1:39
|24
|28
TD
1:52
Gabe Davis 7 Yd pass from Josh Allen (Tyler Bass Kick)
10 plays, 74 yards, 5:14
|31
|28
FG
0:20
Jake Elliott 59 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 1:32
|31
|31
Overtime
|BUF
|PHI
FG
5:52
Tyler Bass 40 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 53 yards, 4:08
|34
|31
TD
2:37
Jalen Hurts 12 Yd Run
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
|34
|37
2023 AFC East Standings
2023 NFC East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|310
|246
|Dallas
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|347
|185
|New York
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|159
|292
|Washington
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|246
|350
