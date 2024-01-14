Down:3rd & 14
Ball on:DET 44
Drive:5 plays, 48 yards, 2:54
LARDET304050403010202010
Last Play:3rd & 4 at DET 34
Win %:
65.2
(Shotgun) M.Stafford pass short right to R.Rivers to DET 36 for -2 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on LA-R.Havenstein, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DET 34 - No Play.
Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor

DET, CB, #29
4TOT
0SACKS
0INT

1st Quarter

LARDET
TD
9:30
David Montgomery 1 Yd Rush Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:30
07
FG
4:26
Brett Maher Made 24 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 69 yards, 5:04
37
TD
1:31
Jahmyr Gibbs 10 Yd Rush Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:55
314

2nd Quarter

LARDET
TD
13:24
Puka Nacua Pass From Matthew Stafford for 50 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 72 yards, 3:07
1014
TD
7:12
Sam LaPorta Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yds Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:12
1021
TD
4:02
Tutu Atwell Pass From Matthew Stafford for 38 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:10
1721

3rd Quarter

LARDET
FG
8:41
Michael Badgley Made 54 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 4:36
1724
FG
2:33
Brett Maher Made 27 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 6:08
2024

4th Quarter

LARDET
FG
8:10
Brett Maher Made 29 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 79 yards, 6:43
2324

Injury Report

Los Angeles Rams
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
Kyren Williams
RB		QUESTIONABLEJan 14
Troy Reeder
LB		INACTIVEJan 21
Jordan Fuller
S		INACTIVEJan 21
Ochaun Mathis
LB		INACTIVEJan 14
Warren McClendon Jr.
OT		INACTIVEJan 14
Detroit Lions
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
Tracy Walker III
S		INACTIVEJan 14
Kalif Raymond
WR		INACTIVEJan 20
Julian Okwara
LB		INACTIVEJan 14
Brodric Martin
DT		INACTIVEJan 14
Charles Harris
DE		INACTIVEJan 14
Data is currently unavailable.