1st Quarter
|LAR
|DET
TD
9:30
David Montgomery 1 Yd Rush Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:30
|0
|7
FG
4:26
Brett Maher Made 24 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 69 yards, 5:04
|3
|7
TD
1:31
Jahmyr Gibbs 10 Yd Rush Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:55
|3
|14
2nd Quarter
|LAR
|DET
TD
13:24
Puka Nacua Pass From Matthew Stafford for 50 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 72 yards, 3:07
|10
|14
TD
7:12
Sam LaPorta Pass From Jared Goff for 2 Yds Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:12
|10
|21
TD
4:02
Tutu Atwell Pass From Matthew Stafford for 38 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:10
|17
|21
3rd Quarter
|LAR
|DET
FG
8:41
Michael Badgley Made 54 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 4:36
|17
|24
FG
2:33
Brett Maher Made 27 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 66 yards, 6:08
|20
|24
4th Quarter
|LAR
|DET
FG
8:10
Brett Maher Made 29 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 79 yards, 6:43
|23
|24