1st Quarter
|KC
|BUF
FG
8:08
Tyler Bass Made 27 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 60 yards, 6:52
|0
|3
AFC Divisional Playoffs
11-6, 6-2 away
0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|KC
|0
|0
|BUF
|3
|3
11-6, 7-2 home
3
Game Leaders
KC
BUF
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
Highmark Stadium
6:30 PM, January 21, 2024Coverage: CBS
Line: BUF -2.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BUF 35
Drive:14 plays, 60 yards, 6:52
Last Play:1st & 10 at BUF 35
Win %:
64.6
Timeout at 08:08.
Injury Report
Kansas City Chiefs
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Jan 21
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 21
Buffalo Bills
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Jan 21
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
|INACTIVE
|Jan 28
2023 AFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|371
|294
|Las Vegas
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|332
|331
|Denver
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|357
|413
|Los Angeles
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|346
|398
2023 AFC East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|451
|311
|Miami
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|496
|391
|New York
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|268
|355
|New England
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|236
|366
