Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BUF 35
Drive:14 plays, 60 yards, 6:52
KCBUF304050403010202010
Last Play:1st & 10 at BUF 35
Win %:
64.6
Timeout at 08:08.

1st Quarter

KCBUF
FG
8:08
Tyler Bass Made 27 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 60 yards, 6:52
03

Injury Report

Kansas City Chiefs
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
BJ Thompson
DE		INACTIVEJan 21
Kadarius Toney
WR		INACTIVEJan 28
Wanya Morris
OT		INACTIVEJan 28
Derrick Nnadi
DT		INACTIVEJan 28
Neil Farrell
DE		INACTIVEJan 21
Buffalo Bills
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
Terrel Bernard
LB		INACTIVEJan 21
Baylon Spector
LB		INACTIVEJan 28
Taylor Rapp
S		INACTIVEJan 28
Poona Ford
DT		INACTIVEJan 28
Gabe Davis
WR		INACTIVEJan 28
Data is currently unavailable.