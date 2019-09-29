Win Probability 66.2%
|JAX
|DEN
JAX 66.2%
JAX
20
DEN
17
END QUARTER 3
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX311
- 264DEN
Turnovers
- JAX0
- 1DEN
Possession17:5127:09JAXDEN
1st Downs
- JAX16
- 14DEN
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|3
|3
|14
|20
|Broncos
|7
|10
|0
|17
|first Quarter
|JAX
|DEN
TD
8:17
Noah Fant Pass From Joe Flacco for 25 Yrds Brandon McManus Made Ex. Pt
2 plays, 53 yards, 0:50
|0
|7
FG
3:13
Josh Lambo Made 25 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 68 yards, 5:04
|3
|7
|second Quarter
|JAX
|DEN
TD
13:39
Courtland Sutton Pass From Joe Flacco for 7 Yrds, B.McManus extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-C.Wadman.
6 plays, 69 yards, 2:32
|3
|14
FG
4:20
Brandon McManus Made 33 Yrd Field Goal , Cody Davis Penalty Declined
11 plays, 49 yards, 4:27
|3
|17
FG
0:08
Josh Lambo Made 40 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 21 yards, 0:41
|6
|17
|third Quarter
|JAX
|DEN
TD
4:36
Ryquell Armstead Pass From Gardner Minshew II for 7 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-L.Cooke.
16 plays, 75 yards, 10:24
|13
|17
TD
1:10
James O'Shaughnessy Pass From Gardner Minshew II for 18 Yrds, J.Lambo extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-L.Cooke.
3 plays, 93 yards, 1:47
|20
|17
Listen Live
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|78
|78
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|62
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|58
|60
2019 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|94
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|102
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|74
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|46
|67
NFL News
Quinn not happy with the excuses
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn addresses the reasons for losing and expects more from everyone on the team.
Ryan wants the playing standard to be higher
Falcons QB Matt Ryan recognizes the fight and the hard work that his team is putting in, but the execution isn't there.
Week 4 NFL takeaways: Patriots, Chiefs stay unbeaten ... barely
The Patriots and Chiefs survived tough road tests, while the Ravens couldn't stop Cleveland's offense. Here's what to know from Week 4.
Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens irked Marlon Humphrey not ejected for choking Odell Beckham Jr.
Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had several altercations during Sunday's game but no one was ejected.
Lynn: Gordon will be limited in his return
Anthony Lynn sets the expectations on Melvin Gordon's return, saying Austin Ekeler, and Troymaine Pope will split the workload.
Rosen admits to bad decision making
Josh Rosen breaks down his decision making during the goal line roll-out attempt, saying he needs to be better overall going forward.