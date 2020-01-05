Win Probability 56.2%
|SEA
|PHI
PHI 56.2%
SEA
3
PHI
3
Two-Minute Warning
Team Stats
Total Yards
- SEA158
- 86PHI
Turnovers
- SEA0
- 0PHI
Possession12:5615:04SEAPHI
1st Downs
- SEA6
- 6PHI
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Seahawks
|3
|0
|3
|Eagles
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|SEA
|PHI
FG
1:34
Jason Myers Made 49 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 46 yards, 4:48
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|SEA
|PHI
FG
2:58
Jake Elliott Made 46 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 64 yards, 5:53
|3
|3
2019 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|479
|310
|Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|405
|398
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|394
|364
|Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|361
|442
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|385
|354
|Dallas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|434
|321
|New York
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|341
|451
|Washington
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|266
|435
