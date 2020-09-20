Win Probability 100%

KC
LAC
KC 100%

KC

23

LAC

20

END GAME

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC414
    • 479LAC

  • Turnovers

    • KC0
    • 1LAC

  • Possession

    KCLAC
    39:2728:38

  • 1st Downs

    • KC23
    • 28LAC

Game Information

SoFi Stadium
Coverage: CBS
SoFi Stadium
  • Inglewood, CA
  • Line: KC -9.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 70,240

Game Highlights

Mahomes finds Kelce for Chiefs TD

Mahomes finds Kelce for Chiefs TD
0:24

Herbert rushes for first career NFL TD

Herbert rushes for first career NFL TD
0:18

Herbert throws first career NFL TD pass

Herbert throws first career NFL TD pass
0:22

Hill makes incredible 54-yd TD grab

Hill makes incredible 54-yd TD grab
0:53

Scoring Summary

1234OTT
Chiefs06311323
Chargers7733020
first QuarterKCLAC
TD
11:28
Justin Herbert 4 Yrd Rush , Mike Danna Penalty Declined Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 79 yards, 3:37
07
second QuarterKCLAC
TD
8:51
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 10 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is Blocked (J.Tillery), Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36
67
TD
2:30
Jalen Guyton Pass From Justin Herbert for 14 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.
11 plays, 71 yards, 6:21
614
third QuarterKCLAC
FG
8:11
Michael Badgley Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 57 yards, 4:50
617
FG
3:17
Harrison Butker Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:56
917
fourth QuarterKCLAC
TD
12:48
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 54 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to M.Hardman is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
6 plays, 95 yards, 2:31
1717
FG
2:30
Michael Badgley Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 82 yards, 10:21
1720
FG
0:03
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 63 yards, 2:27
2020
OvertimeKCLAC
FG
1:59
Harrison Butker Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 39 yards, 5:52
2320
Data is currently unavailable.