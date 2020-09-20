Game Leaders
Passing Yards
Rushing Yards
Win Probability 100%
|KC
|LAC
KC 100%
KC
23
LAC
20
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC414
- 479LAC
Turnovers
- KC0
- 1LAC
Possession39:2728:38KCLAC
1st Downs
- KC23
- 28LAC
Game Information
- Inglewood, CA
- Line: KC -9.0
- Over/Under: 47
Game Highlights
Mahomes finds Kelce for Chiefs TD
Herbert rushes for first career NFL TD
Herbert throws first career NFL TD pass
Hill makes incredible 54-yd TD grab
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Chiefs
|0
|6
|3
|11
|3
|23
|Chargers
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|20
|first Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
11:28
Justin Herbert 4 Yrd Rush , Mike Danna Penalty Declined Michael Badgley Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 79 yards, 3:37
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
8:51
Travis Kelce Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 10 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is Blocked (J.Tillery), Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36
|6
|7
TD
2:30
Jalen Guyton Pass From Justin Herbert for 14 Yrds, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Mazza, Holder-T.Long.
11 plays, 71 yards, 6:21
|6
|14
|third Quarter
|KC
|LAC
FG
8:11
Michael Badgley Made 41 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 57 yards, 4:50
|6
|17
FG
3:17
Harrison Butker Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:56
|9
|17
|fourth Quarter
|KC
|LAC
TD
12:48
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 54 Yrds, TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to M.Hardman is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
6 plays, 95 yards, 2:31
|17
|17
FG
2:30
Michael Badgley Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
17 plays, 82 yards, 10:21
|17
|20
FG
0:03
Harrison Butker Made 30 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 63 yards, 2:27
|20
|20
|Overtime
|KC
|LAC
FG
1:59
Harrison Butker Made 58 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 39 yards, 5:52
|23
|20
2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|30
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|36
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42