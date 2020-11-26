Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
Receiving Yards
Win Probability 100%
|WSH
|DAL
WSH 100%
WSH
41
DAL
16
END GAME
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH338
- 247DAL
Turnovers
- WSH1
- 2DAL
Possession24:0435:56WSHDAL
1st Downs
- WSH22
- 13DAL
Game Information
- Arlington, TX 76011
- Line: DAL -2.5
- Over/Under: 46
Scoring Summary
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington
|7
|10
|3
|21
|41
|Cowboys
|3
|10
|3
|0
|16
|first Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
FG
8:33
Greg Zuerlein Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:38
|0
|3
TD
1:37
Antonio Gibson 5 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:53
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
TD
14:16
Amari Cooper Pass From Andy Dalton for 54 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:29
|7
|10
FG
7:16
Dustin Hopkins Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 67 yards, 6:55
|10
|10
TD
2:30
Logan Thomas Pass From Alex Smith for 5 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 19 yards, 2:51
|17
|10
FG
0:23
Greg Zuerlein Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 61 yards, 2:07
|17
|13
|third Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
FG
10:51
Dustin Hopkins Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 15 yards, 3:29
|20
|13
FG
2:35
Greg Zuerlein Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -6 yards, 1:38
|20
|16
|fourth Quarter
|WSH
|DAL
TD
12:07
Antonio Gibson 23 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
1 play, 23 yards, 0:06
|27
|16
TD
3:31
Antonio Gibson 37 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
10 plays, 76 yards, 5:50
|34
|16
TD
3:24
Montez Sweat 15 Yrd Interception Return, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
1 play, 0 yards, 0:07
|41
|16
NFL News
Sweat shows off athleticism with sweet pick-6
Washington defensive lineman Montez Sweat skies for the tipped pass and hauls it in, then flies down the field for the impressive pick-6.
Washington fakes out everybody with trick play
Alex Smith snaps the ball and fools the defense by stealthily handing it to J.D. McKissic, who is able to get to the first-down marker.
Cowboys' lopsided loss to Washington just more of the same
ARLINGTON, Texas – Having to deal with the death of strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul on Wednesday evening, the Dallas Cowboys knew emotion would be raw Thursday against the Washington Football Team.
Gibson explodes through the hole for his 3rd TD of the day
Antonio Gibson expands Washington's lead as he goes right through the defense for the 37-yard touchdown.
Gibson waves to Cowboys defense on TD run
Antonio Gibson turns back and waves to the Cowboys defense as he rolls into the end zone for the touchdown.
Washington not fooled by Cowboys' fake punt attempt
Dallas tries to catch Washington sleeping with a fake punt, but it is snuffed out as Cedrick Wilson is tackled by multiple Washington defenders.
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|241
|243
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|220
|254
|New York
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|195
|236
|Dallas
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|251
|359