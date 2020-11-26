Win Probability 100%

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH338
    • 247DAL

  • Turnovers

    • WSH1
    • 2DAL

  • Possession

    WSHDAL
    24:0435:56

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH22
    • 13DAL

Game Information

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Arlington, TX 76011
  • Line: DAL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 46
Capacity: 100,000

Game Highlights

Sweat shows off athleticism with sweet pick-6

0:23

Gibson explodes through the hole for his 3rd TD of the day

0:26

Gibson waves to Cowboys defense on TD run

0:21

Washington not fooled by Cowboys' fake punt attempt

0:18

McLaurin hustles back, prevents Cowboys pick-six

0:38

Scoring Summary

1234T
Washington71032141
Cowboys3103016
first QuarterWSHDAL
FG
8:33
Greg Zuerlein Made 33 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 4:38
03
TD
1:37
Antonio Gibson 5 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:53
73
second QuarterWSHDAL
TD
14:16
Amari Cooper Pass From Andy Dalton for 54 Yrds Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:29
710
FG
7:16
Dustin Hopkins Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
14 plays, 67 yards, 6:55
1010
TD
2:30
Logan Thomas Pass From Alex Smith for 5 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 19 yards, 2:51
1710
FG
0:23
Greg Zuerlein Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 61 yards, 2:07
1713
third QuarterWSHDAL
FG
10:51
Dustin Hopkins Made 36 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 15 yards, 3:29
2013
FG
2:35
Greg Zuerlein Made 28 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, -6 yards, 1:38
2016
fourth QuarterWSHDAL
TD
12:07
Antonio Gibson 23 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
1 play, 23 yards, 0:06
2716
TD
3:31
Antonio Gibson 37 Yard Rush, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
10 plays, 76 yards, 5:50
3416
TD
3:24
Montez Sweat 15 Yrd Interception Return, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-N.Sundberg, Holder-T.Way.
1 play, 0 yards, 0:07
4116
