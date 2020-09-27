Win Probability 59.8%

(13:13) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep left to M.Gallup for 43 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL398
    • 313SEA

  • Turnovers

    • DAL2
    • 1SEA

  • Possession

    DALSEA
    27:0319:50

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL17
    • 19SEA

Game Information

CenturyLink Field
Coverage: FOX
  • Seattle, WA
  • Line: SEA -5.0
  • Over/Under: 57
Capacity: 68,740

Touchdown

Michael GallupDAL, WR, #13

4REC
109YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Cowboys967628
Seahawks9147030
first QuarterDALSEA
FG
8:14
Greg Zuerlein Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 55 yards, 5:20
30
TD
6:43
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 43 Yrds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31
37
SF
6:38
Ezekiel Elliott Rush , Loss of 1 Yrd
1 play, -1 yard, 0:03
39
TD
1:40
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8 plays, 65 yards, 3:07
99
second QuarterDALSEA
TD
6:53
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
11 plays, 71 yards, 4:38
916
TD
6:05
Cedrick Wilson Pass From Dak Prescott for 40 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is Blocked (T.Flowers), Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:48
1516
TD
0:07
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
5 plays, 34 yards, 0:29
1523
third QuarterDALSEA
TD
14:14
Jacob Hollister Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 5 yards, 0:38
1530
TD
5:55
Dak Prescott Pass for 42 Yrds, Cedrick Wilson Pass From Dak Prescott for 42 Yrds, Tre Flowers Penalt Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 94 yards, 0:39
2230
fourth QuarterDALSEA
TD
13:13
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 43 Yrds
9 plays, 89 yards, 3:22
2830
