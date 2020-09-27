Win Probability 59.8%
|DAL
|SEA
SEA 59.8%
DAL
28
SEA
30
2nd & 7 at SEA 43
(13:13) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass deep left to M.Gallup for 43 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL398
- 313SEA
Turnovers
- DAL2
- 1SEA
Possession27:0319:50DALSEA
1st Downs
- DAL17
- 19SEA
Game Information
- Seattle, WA
- Line: SEA -5.0
- Over/Under: 57
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|9
|6
|7
|6
|28
|Seahawks
|9
|14
|7
|0
|30
|first Quarter
|DAL
|SEA
FG
8:14
Greg Zuerlein Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
13 plays, 55 yards, 5:20
|3
|0
TD
6:43
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 43 Yrds Jason Myers Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31
|3
|7
SF
6:38
Ezekiel Elliott Rush , Loss of 1 Yrd
1 play, -1 yard, 0:03
|3
|9
TD
1:40
Ezekiel Elliott 1 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright, Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
8 plays, 65 yards, 3:07
|9
|9
|second Quarter
|DAL
|SEA
TD
6:53
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
11 plays, 71 yards, 4:38
|9
|16
TD
6:05
Cedrick Wilson Pass From Dak Prescott for 40 Yrds, G.Zuerlein extra point is Blocked (T.Flowers), Center-L.Ladouceur, Holder-C.Jones.
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:48
|15
|16
TD
0:07
Tyler Lockett Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
5 plays, 34 yards, 0:29
|15
|23
|third Quarter
|DAL
|SEA
TD
14:14
Jacob Hollister Pass From Russell Wilson for 1 Yard, J.Myers extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Ott, Holder-M.Dickson.
2 plays, 5 yards, 0:38
|15
|30
TD
5:55
Dak Prescott Pass for 42 Yrds, Cedrick Wilson Pass From Dak Prescott for 42 Yrds, Tre Flowers Penalt Greg Zuerlein Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 94 yards, 0:39
|22
|30
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|SEA
TD
13:13
Michael Gallup Pass From Dak Prescott for 43 Yrds
9 plays, 89 yards, 3:22
|28
|30
2020 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|59
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|62
|81
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|59
|87
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|38
|79
2020 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|35
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|73
|55
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|89
|71
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|46
