Win Probability 96.8%

TB
NO
NO 96.8%

TB

17

NO

31

1st & Goal at TB 5

(11:44) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TB-C.Davis, Face Mask (15 Yards), 15 yards, enforced between downs. Pass 0, YAC 5 W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB212
    • 203NO

  • Turnovers

    • TB2
    • 0NO

  • Possession

    TBNO
    23:4824:34

  • 1st Downs

    • TB16
    • 16NO

Game Information

Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Coverage: FOX
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Line: NO -4.0
  • Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 73,000

Touchdown

TB NO 50 20 20 TB NO 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at TB 5
WIN %: 96.8
(11:44) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TB-C.Davis, Face Mask (15 Yards), 15 yards, enforced between downs. Pass 0, YAC 5 W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Carlton DavisTB, CB, #24

3TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Buccaneers7010017
Saints0177731
first QuarterTBNO
TD
7:30
Tom Brady 2 Yard Rush Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 85 yards, 4:53
70
second QuarterTBNO
TD
11:46
Alvin Kamara Pass From Drew Brees for 12 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 64 yards, 5:38
77
TD
10:09
Alvin Kamara 6 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
3 plays, 35 yards, 0:47
714
FG
0:46
Wil Lutz Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 44 yards, 2:43
717
third QuarterTBNO
TD
13:13
Janoris Jenkins 36 Yrd Interception Return, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
5 plays, 7 yards, 1:47
724
TD
12:20
O.J. Howard Pass From Tom Brady for 9 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:53
1424
FG
2:27
Ryan Succop Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 69 yards, 3:54
1724
fourth QuarterTBNO
TD
11:44
Drew Brees Pass for 5 Yrds, Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Drew Brees for 5 Yrds, Carlton Davis 15 Yrd P Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 61 yards, 2:25
1731
Data is currently unavailable.