Win Probability 96.8%
|TB
|NO
NO 96.8%
TB
17
NO
31
1st & Goal at TB 5
(11:44) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TB-C.Davis, Face Mask (15 Yards), 15 yards, enforced between downs. Pass 0, YAC 5 W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB212
- 203NO
Turnovers
- TB2
- 0NO
Possession23:4824:34TBNO
1st Downs
- TB16
- 16NO
Game Information
- New Orleans, LA
- Line: NO -4.0
- Over/Under: 48
Touchdown
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|7
|0
|10
|0
|17
|Saints
|0
|17
|7
|7
|31
|first Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
7:30
Tom Brady 2 Yard Rush Ryan Succop Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 85 yards, 4:53
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
11:46
Alvin Kamara Pass From Drew Brees for 12 Yrds Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
11 plays, 64 yards, 5:38
|7
|7
TD
10:09
Alvin Kamara 6 Yard Rush, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
3 plays, 35 yards, 0:47
|7
|14
FG
0:46
Wil Lutz Made 29 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 44 yards, 2:43
|7
|17
|third Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
13:13
Janoris Jenkins 36 Yrd Interception Return, W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.
5 plays, 7 yards, 1:47
|7
|24
TD
12:20
O.J. Howard Pass From Tom Brady for 9 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:53
|14
|24
FG
2:27
Ryan Succop Made 38 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 69 yards, 3:54
|17
|24
|fourth Quarter
|TB
|NO
TD
11:44
Drew Brees Pass for 5 Yrds, Emmanuel Sanders Pass From Drew Brees for 5 Yrds, Carlton Davis 15 Yrd P Wil Lutz Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 61 yards, 2:25
|17
|31
2020 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|38
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|30
|34
