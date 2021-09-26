Win Probability 95.4%

TB
LAR
LAR 95.4%

TB

14

LAR

28

1st & 10 at TB 37

(4:24) S.Michel left tackle to TB 35 for 2 yards (J.Dean).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • TB266
    • 328LAR

  • Turnovers

    • TB0
    • 0LAR

  • Possession

    TBLAR
    17:2523:11

  • 1st Downs

    • TB17
    • 17LAR

Game Information

SoFi Stadium
Coverage: FOX
SoFi Stadium
  • Inglewood, CA 90301
  • 68°
Capacity: 71,500
Down:2nd & 8
Ball on:TB 35
Drive:1 play, 2 yds1 play, 2 yards, 0:00
TB LAR 50 20 20 TB LAR 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at TB 37
WIN %: 95.4
Sony MichelLAR, RB, #25

11CAR
24YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Buccaneers07714
Rams0141428
second QuarterTBLAR
TD
12:22
Tyler Higbee Pass From Matthew Stafford for 6 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
14 plays, 95 yards, 8:05
07
TD
4:03
Chris Godwin 2 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-B.Pinion.
15 plays, 76 yards, 8:19
77
TD
0:51
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 2 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:12
714
third QuarterTBLAR
TD
14:02
DeSean Jackson Pass From Matthew Stafford for 75 Yrds Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:58
721
TD
9:57
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-B.Pinion.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:05
1421
TD
7:23
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 10 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:34
1428
