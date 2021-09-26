Win Probability 95.4%
|TB
|LAR
LAR 95.4%
TB
14
LAR
28
1st & 10 at TB 37
(4:24) S.Michel left tackle to TB 35 for 2 yards (J.Dean).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- TB266
- 328LAR
Turnovers
- TB0
- 0LAR
Possession17:2523:11TBLAR
1st Downs
- TB17
- 17LAR
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Buccaneers
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Rams
|0
|14
|14
|28
|second Quarter
|TB
|LAR
TD
12:22
Tyler Higbee Pass From Matthew Stafford for 6 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
14 plays, 95 yards, 8:05
|0
|7
TD
4:03
Chris Godwin 2 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-B.Pinion.
15 plays, 76 yards, 8:19
|7
|7
TD
0:51
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 2 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:12
|7
|14
|third Quarter
|TB
|LAR
TD
14:02
DeSean Jackson Pass From Matthew Stafford for 75 Yrds Matt Gay Made Ex. Pt
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:58
|7
|21
TD
9:57
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Tinker, Holder-B.Pinion.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:05
|14
|21
TD
7:23
Cooper Kupp Pass From Matthew Stafford for 10 Yrds, M.Gay extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-J.Hekker.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:34
|14
|28
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
2021 NFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|38
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|49
NFL News
Who had the better sprint on Los Angeles Rams' score: DeSean Jackson or coach Sean McVay?
The Rams scored on a 75-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to D-Jax -- and coach McVay had his own highlight, running to join the celebration.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid taken to hospital after Sunday's loss, source says
Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday's loss to the Chargers, according to a source.
Goff after Lions' tough loss: 'The gut punches will stop'
Jared Goff reacts after the Lions were stunned by Justin Tucker's record 66-yard field goal.
Chris Carson gets Seahawks running game off to strong start with 30-yard touchdown run
Carson streaked to the end zone as the Seahawks' offense has established the running game early in Minnesota.
Myles Garrett sets Browns single-game record with 4.5 sacks
DE Myles Garrett records 4.5 sacks against Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to set a Browns franchise record.
NFL Week 3 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and stat leaders for every game
The Chiefs couldn't overcome early turnovers, the Ravens hit a 66-yard kick, and the Steelers' offense can't get anything going. Here's what to know for every Week 3 game.