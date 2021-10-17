Win Probability 89.1%

KC
WSH
KC 89.1%

KC

24

WSH

13

3rd & 8 at WSH 31

(12:37) (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • KC400
    • 262WSH

  • Turnovers

    • KC3
    • 1WSH

  • Possession

    KCWSH
    23:0324:20

  • 1st Downs

    • KC24
    • 15WSH

Game Information

FedExField
Coverage: CBS
  • Landover, MD 20785
  • 64°
Capacity: 82,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:WSH 43
Drive:4 plays, 25 yds4 plays, 25 yards, 1:25
KC WSH 50 20 20 KC WSH 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 8 at WSH 31
WIN %: 89.1
(12:37) (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu).

Dyami BrownWSH, WR, #2

3REC
30YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Chiefs737724
Washington3100013
first QuarterKCWSH
TD
9:09
Darrel Williams 2 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 95 yards, 4:50
70
FG
3:30
Dustin Hopkins Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 43 yards, 5:39
73
second QuarterKCWSH
FG
12:33
Harrison Butker Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06
103
FG
8:07
Dustin Hopkins Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 4:26
106
TD
1:18
Ricky Seals-Jones Pass From Taylor Heinicke for 39 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 67 yards, 3:32
1013
third QuarterKCWSH
TD
4:07
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 2 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 68 yards, 4:18
1713
fourth QuarterKCWSH
TD
14:02
Darrel Williams 3 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 45 yards, 3:36
2413
