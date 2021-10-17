Win Probability 89.1%
|KC
|WSH
KC 89.1%
KC
24
WSH
13
3rd & 8 at WSH 31
(12:37) (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass short middle to D.Brown to WAS 43 for 12 yards (T.Mathieu).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- KC400
- 262WSH
Turnovers
- KC3
- 1WSH
Possession23:0324:20KCWSH
1st Downs
- KC24
- 15WSH
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chiefs
|7
|3
|7
|7
|24
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|KC
|WSH
TD
9:09
Darrel Williams 2 Yard Rush, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 95 yards, 4:50
|7
|0
FG
3:30
Dustin Hopkins Made 50 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 43 yards, 5:39
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|KC
|WSH
FG
12:33
Harrison Butker Made 52 Yrd Field Goal
4 plays, 7 yards, 1:06
|10
|3
FG
8:07
Dustin Hopkins Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 4:26
|10
|6
TD
1:18
Ricky Seals-Jones Pass From Taylor Heinicke for 39 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 67 yards, 3:32
|10
|13
|third Quarter
|KC
|WSH
TD
4:07
Tyreek Hill Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 2 Yrds, H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
10 plays, 68 yards, 4:18
|17
|13
|fourth Quarter
|KC
|WSH
TD
14:02
Darrel Williams 3 Yard Rush Harrison Butker Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 45 yards, 3:36
|24
|13
2021 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|142
|116
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|113
|120
|Denver
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|102
|76
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|154
|163
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|170
|117
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|123
|155
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|103
|139
NFL News
Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell injures foot, ruled out
Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell scored his first touchdown in more than two years but left Sunday's game against the Texans with a foot injury.
Washington's Taylor Heinicke hits Ricky Seals-Jones for a 39-yard touchdown against Chiefs
Washington pulls ahead of Kansas City late in the first half thanks to a blown coverage.
New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney out after tweaking right ankle injury
The Giants lost rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney on their first offensive series against the Rams when he reinjured his right ankle.
Jags end 20-game skid with 53-yard FG to beat Dolphins 23-20
— The Jacksonville Jaguars have a championship pedigree at coach and quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars end 20-game losing streak after using 'slider' to set up last-second field goal
Matthew Wright made a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Jaguars a 23-20 victory that snapped Jacksonville's 20-game skid, the NFL's second-longest losing streak ever.
NFL Week 6 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks
Jacksonville ended its losing streak at 20 games thanks to a big game from its rookie QB and some clutch kicking. What to know for every Week 6 game.