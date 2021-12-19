Win Probability 86.8%
|DAL
|NYG
DAL 86.8%
DAL
15
NYG
3
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL221
- 112NYG
Turnovers
- DAL0
- 2NYG
Possession12:0817:52DALNYG
1st Downs
- DAL15
- 6NYG
Game Information
Current Weather
-
East Rutherford, NJ
38°
- Line: DAL -11.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
HALFTIME
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cowboys
|6
|9
|15
|Giants
|3
|0
|3
|first Quarter
|DAL
|NYG
TD
6:31
Ezekiel Elliott 13 Yard Rush, G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
2 plays, 13 yards, 0:09
|6
|0
FG
0:37
Graham Gano Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 58 yards, 5:54
|6
|3
|second Quarter
|DAL
|NYG
FG
10:34
Greg Zuerlein Made 26 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 58 yards, 5:07
|9
|3
FG
1:43
Greg Zuerlein Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
16 plays, 68 yards, 6:37
|12
|3
FG
0:03
Greg Zuerlein Made 27 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 37 yards, 0:41
|15
|3
2021 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|New York
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
