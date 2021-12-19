Win Probability 77.8%
|NO
|TB
TB 77.8%
NO
0
TB
0
4th & 11 at NO 40
(12:55) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to TB 15, Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden to TB 21 for 6 yards (A.Dowell).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- NO15
- 0TB
Turnovers
- NO0
- 0TB
Possession0:002:15NOTB
1st Downs
- NO1
- 0TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
77°
- Line: TB -11.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Saints
|0
|0
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|258
|384
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|271
|313
