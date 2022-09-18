Win Probability 74.1%
|CIN
|DAL
DAL 74.1%
CIN
3
DAL
17
1st & 10 at DAL 34
(11:11) J.Mixon right tackle to DAL 32 for 2 yards (D.Fowler).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN127
- 227DAL
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 0DAL
Possession16:5216:57CINDAL
1st Downs
- CIN10
- 12DAL
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Arlington, TX
94°
- Line: CIN -7.0
- Over/Under: 42.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Cowboys
|14
|3
|0
|17
|first Quarter
|CIN
|DAL
TD
8:35
Noah Brown Pass From Cooper Rush for 9 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:25
|0
|7
FG
3:05
Evan McPherson Made 43 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 5:30
|3
|7
TD
0:17
Tony Pollard 1 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:48
|3
|14
|second Quarter
|CIN
|DAL
FG
0:09
Brett Maher Made 54 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 13 yards, 0:42
|3
|17
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|55
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
