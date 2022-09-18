Win Probability 74.1%

CIN
DAL
DAL 74.1%

CIN

3

DAL

17

1st & 10 at DAL 34

(11:11) J.Mixon right tackle to DAL 32 for 2 yards (D.Fowler).

  • Total Yards

    • CIN127
    • 227DAL

  • Turnovers

    • CIN0
    • 0DAL

  • Possession

    CINDAL
    16:5216:57

  • 1st Downs

    • CIN10
    • 12DAL

AT&T Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 100,000
Down:2nd & 8
Ball on:DAL 32
Drive:8 plays, 43 yds8 plays, 43 yards, 3:49
Joe MixonCIN, RB, #28

2REC
23YDS
0TD
CBS1234T
Bengals3003
Cowboys143017
first QuarterCINDAL
TD
8:35
Noah Brown Pass From Cooper Rush for 9 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:25
07
FG
3:05
Evan McPherson Made 43 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 50 yards, 5:30
37
TD
0:17
Tony Pollard 1 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-J.McQuaide, Holder-B.Anger.
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:48
314
second QuarterCINDAL
FG
0:09
Brett Maher Made 54 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 13 yards, 0:42
317
