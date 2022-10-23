Game Leaders
Passing Yards
J. Goff5-6, 45 YDS
D. Prescott4-5, 48 YDS
Rushing Yards
K. Raymond1 CAR, 12 YDS
T. Pollard2 CAR, 12 YDS
Receiving Yards
T.J. Hockenson1 REC, 11 YDS
C. Lamb1 REC, 24 YDS
|DET
|DAL
DET
3
DAL
0
END QUARTER 1
Current Weather
81°
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lions
|3
|3
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|DET
|DAL
FG
3:58
Michael Badgley Made 40 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 49 yards, 4:55
|3
|0
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|New York
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|127
|113
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|110
|98
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|135
