Win Probability 71.2%
|BAL
|TB
TB 71.2%
BAL
3
TB
10
3rd & 8 at TB 16
(5:04) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BAL76
- 128TB
Turnovers
- BAL0
- 1TB
Possession10:5913:57BALTB
1st Downs
- BAL5
- 7TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
77°
- Line: TB -2.0
- Over/Under: 46.5
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ravens
|3
|0
|3
|Buccaneers
|10
|0
|10
|first Quarter
|BAL
|TB
FG
11:03
Justin Tucker Made 22 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:34
|3
|0
TD
6:56
Leonard Fournette 1 Yd Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
|3
|7
FG
0:26
Ryan Succop Made 31 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 4:41
|3
|10
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|161
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|107
|162
2022 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|124
|124
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
NFL News
Browns try to stop skid on Halloween night against Bengals
— Things are pretty frightful around Cleveland these days, and it's got nothing to do with Halloween.
Woman sues Dolphins' Xavien Howard, alleges he knowingly gave her STD
The woman alleges Dolphins CB Xavien Howard knowingly gave her an STD during the course of a multiyear sexual relationship, according to a lawsuit obtained by ESPN. Neither the Dolphins nor Howard's representatives could be reached for comment.
Christian McCaffrey: If team gets rid of you, you take it personally
"I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," said Christian McCaffrey, who was traded by Carolina to San Francisco last week.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp: All NFL games should be played on grass
The Rams' Cooper Kupp didn't hesitate when asked to weigh in on the grass vs. turf debate, saying "hands down, we should be on grass."
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
— Saints coach Dennis Allen had little to say this week about his personal history with New Orleans' next opponent.
Mayfield embraces backup role: 'My role is to help us win any way I can'
Baker Mayfield reflects on what it's like to not be a healthy starter for the first time since his rookie season.