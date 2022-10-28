Win Probability 71.2%

BAL
TB
TB 71.2%

BAL

3

TB

10

3rd & 8 at TB 16

(5:04) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BAL76
    • 128TB

  • Turnovers

    • BAL0
    • 1TB

  • Possession

    BALTB
    10:5913:57

  • 1st Downs

    • BAL5
    • 7TB

Game Information

Raymond James Stadium
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Capacity: 65,828
Down:4th & 8
Ball on:TB 16
Drive:3 plays, 2 yds3 plays, 2 yards, 0:43
BAL TB 50 20 20 BAL TB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 8 at TB 16
WIN %: 71.2
(5:04) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.

Chris GodwinTB, WR, #14

3REC
61YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
Ravens303
Buccaneers10010
first QuarterBALTB
FG
11:03
Justin Tucker Made 22 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 2 yards, 1:34
30
TD
6:56
Leonard Fournette 1 Yd Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-J.Camarda.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
37
FG
0:26
Ryan Succop Made 31 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 4:41
310
Data is currently unavailable.