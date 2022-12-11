    Houston Texans
    1-11-1, 1-6 away
    23
    1234T
    HOU10103023
    DAL71001027
    Dallas Cowboys
    10-3, 7-1 home
    27

    Game Highlights

    Video Highlights

    • 0:24

      Ezekiel Elliott barrels into the end zone to give the Cowboys a late lead

    • 0:32

      Cowboys D stands tall for crucial fourth-and-goal stop

    Scoring Summary

    1st QuarterHOUDAL
    TD
    11:20
    Tony Pollard 11 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
    9 plays, 76 yards, 3:40
    		07
    TD
    5:33
    Dameon Pierce 1 Yd Rush, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
    6 plays, 24 yards, 3:28
    		77
    FG
    0:18
    Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 43 Yd Field Goal
    6 plays, 47 yards, 3:09
    		107
    2nd QuarterHOUDAL
    TD
    12:28
    Tony Pollard Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
    7 plays, 75 yards, 2:50
    		1014
    TD
    2:23
    Amari Rodgers Pass From Jeff Driskel for 28 Yds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
    2 plays, 27 yards, 0:49
    		1714
    FG
    0:40
    Brett Maher Made 33 Yd Field Goal
    11 plays, 60 yards, 1:43
    		1717
    FG
    0:00
    Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 50 Yd Field Goal
    5 plays, 43 yards, 0:40
    		2017
    3rd QuarterHOUDAL
    FG
    3:03
    Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 54 Yd Field Goal
    10 plays, 63 yards, 5:16
    		2317
    4th QuarterHOUDAL
    FG
    14:50
    Brett Maher Made 53 Yd Field Goal
    9 plays, 40 yards, 3:13
    		2320
    TD
    0:41
    Ezekiel Elliott 2 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
    11 plays, 98 yards, 2:39
    		2327
