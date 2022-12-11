Game Leaders
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
AT&T Stadium
1:00 PM, December 11, 2022Coverage: FOX
Arlington, TX
Line: DAL -17.0
Over/Under: 44.5
Capacity: 100,000
Team Stats
Total Yards
HOU
327
404
DAL
Turnovers
HOU
2
3
DAL
Possession
HOU
DAL
33:14
26:46
1st Downs
HOU
16
21
DAL
Game Highlights
Video Highlights
- 0:24
Ezekiel Elliott barrels into the end zone to give the Cowboys a late lead
- 0:32
Cowboys D stands tall for crucial fourth-and-goal stop
Scoring Summary
|1st Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
TD
11:20
Tony Pollard 11 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
9 plays, 76 yards, 3:40
|0
|7
TD
5:33
Dameon Pierce 1 Yd Rush, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
6 plays, 24 yards, 3:28
|7
|7
FG
0:18
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 43 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 47 yards, 3:09
|10
|7
|2nd Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
TD
12:28
Tony Pollard Pass From Dak Prescott for 10 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:50
|10
|14
TD
2:23
Amari Rodgers Pass From Jeff Driskel for 28 Yds, K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-C.Johnston.
2 plays, 27 yards, 0:49
|17
|14
FG
0:40
Brett Maher Made 33 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 60 yards, 1:43
|17
|17
FG
0:00
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 50 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 43 yards, 0:40
|20
|17
|3rd Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
FG
3:03
Ka'imi Fairbairn Made 54 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 63 yards, 5:16
|23
|17
|4th Quarter
|HOU
|DAL
FG
14:50
Brett Maher Made 53 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 40 yards, 3:13
|23
|20
TD
0:41
Ezekiel Elliott 2 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
11 plays, 98 yards, 2:39
|23
|27
2022 AFC South Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|241
|276
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|294
|294
|Indianapolis
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|209
|298
|Houston
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|211
|314
2022 NFC East Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|386
|248
|Dallas
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|360
|229
|Washington
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|253
|256
|New York
|7
|5
|1
|.577
|267
|300
