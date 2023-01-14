|1st Quarter
|SEA
|SF
FG
10:13
Robbie Gould Made 34 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 48 yards, 2:22
|0
|3
TD
5:11
Christian McCaffrey Pass From Brock Purdy for 3 Yds, R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Pepper, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
5 plays, 85 yards, 2:51
|0
|10
NFC Wild Card Playoffs
9-8, 4-4 away
0
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SEA
|0
|0
|SF
|10
|10
13-4, 8-1 home
10
Game Leaders
SEA
SF
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
SEA
29
133
SF
Turnovers
SEA
0
0
SF
Possession
SEA
SF
5:52
5:13
1st Downs
SEA
1
5
SF
Game Information
Levi's Stadium
4:30 PM, January 14, 2023Coverage: FOX
Line: SF -9.0
Over/Under: 42
Capacity: 68,500
Down:2nd & 3
Ball on:SEA 46
Drive:4 plays, 24 yards, 1:16
Last Play:1st & 10 at SEA 39
Win %:
87.7
(3:55) (Shotgun) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 46 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw). SF-D.Greenlaw was injured during the play. 0 YAC
1REC
7YDS
0TD
2022 NFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|450
|277
|Seattle
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|407
|401
|Los Angeles
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|307
|384
|Arizona
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|340
|449
NFL News
NFL wild-card round playoff game picks, schedule, odds, injuries
Everything you need to know for the wild-card games, including bold predictions, keys to victory, stat nuggets and score picks.
NFL wild-card playoff game plans: Keys to win, matchups to know
Could Baltimore do enough to beat Cincinnati? We outlined keys to victory for all each NFL team this weekend.