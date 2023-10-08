1st Quarter
|PHI
|LAR
TD
8:37
Dallas Goedert Pass From Jalen Hurts for 6 Yds Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:23
|7
|0
TD
2:01
Tutu Atwell Pass From Matthew Stafford for 3 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
14 plays, 75 yards, 6:36
|7
|7
2nd Quarter
|PHI
|LAR
FG
2:15
Jake Elliott Made 34 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 56 yards, 8:24
|10
|7
TD
0:32
Puka Nacua Pass From Matthew Stafford for 22 Yds Brett Maher Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 75 yards, 1:43
|10
|14
TD
0:00
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Rush Jake Elliott Made Ex. Pt
4 plays, 75 yards, 0:32
|17
|14