Down:1st & 10
Ball on:BUF 35
Drive:3 plays, 10 yards, 1:53
NYGBUF304050403010202010
Last Play:
Win %:
71.4
Timeout at 03:15.

1st Quarter

NYGBUF
FG
3:19
Graham Gano Made 29 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 45 yards, 6:01
30

2nd Quarter

NYGBUF
FG
5:08
Graham Gano Made 43 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 4:26
60

Injury Report

New York Giants
Name, PosStatusDATE
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
C		inactiveOct 15
Andrew Thomas
OT		inactiveOct 15
D.J. Davidson
DT		inactiveOct 15
Adoree' Jackson
CB		QuestionableOct 15
Joshua Ezeudu
G		outOct 15
Buffalo Bills
Name, PosStatusDATE
Damar Hamlin
S		inactiveOct 15
Germain Ifedi
G		inactiveOct 15
A.J. Klein
LB		inactiveOct 15
Dalton Kincaid
TE		inactiveOct 15
Dane Jackson
CB		inactiveOct 15