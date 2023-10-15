1st Quarter
|NYG
|BUF
FG
3:19
Graham Gano Made 29 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 45 yards, 6:01
|3
|0
2nd Quarter
|NYG
|BUF
FG
5:08
Graham Gano Made 43 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 4:26
|6
|0
According to ESPN Analytics
1st Quarter
|NYG
|BUF
FG
3:19
Graham Gano Made 29 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 45 yards, 6:01
|3
|0
2nd Quarter
|NYG
|BUF
FG
5:08
Graham Gano Made 43 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 4:26
|6
|0
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|Questionable
|Oct 15
|out
|Oct 15
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|inactive
|Oct 15
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|155
|124
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|134
|83
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|133
|176
|New York
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|62
|153