Game Highlights

Video Highlights

  • 0:29

    Rams prevail as Jason Myers misses potential winning FG

  • 0:16

    Darrell Henderson Jr. powers it in for a Rams TD

  • 0:50

    Cooper Kupp heads to the locker room after an apparent injury

  • 0:22

    Puka Nacua wrestles his way in for a TD

  • 0:18

    Geno Smith slings one to DK Metcalf for a TD

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

SEALAR
TD
5:20
DK Metcalf 8 Yd pass from Geno Smith (Jason Myers Kick)
14 plays, 88 yards, 7:46
70

2nd Quarter

SEALAR
FG
8:26
Jason Myers 54 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 62 yards, 8:34
100
FG
4:48
Jason Myers 43 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 43 yards, 3:06
130
TD
0:09
Puka Nacua 4 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Lucas Havrisik Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:39
137

3rd Quarter

SEALAR
FG
8:03
Jason Myers 52 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 13 yards, 3:56
167

4th Quarter

SEALAR
TD
7:38
Darrell Henderson Jr. 1 Yd Run (Lucas Havrisik Kick)
9 plays, 68 yards, 4:45
1614
FG
1:31
Lucas Havrisik 22 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 75 yards, 5:12
1617
Data is currently unavailable.