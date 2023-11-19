Game Leaders
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
SoFi Stadium
4:25 PM, November 19, 2023Coverage: CBS
Inglewood, CA
Line: LAR -2.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Attendance: 72,704
100%
Capacity: 71,500
- Referees:
- Carl Cheffers
- Martin Hankins
- Eugene Hall
- Mike Carr
- Nathan Jones
- Thomas Eaton
- Brandon Cruse
Game Highlights
Video Highlights
- 0:29
Rams prevail as Jason Myers misses potential winning FG
- 0:16
Darrell Henderson Jr. powers it in for a Rams TD
- 0:50
Cooper Kupp heads to the locker room after an apparent injury
- 0:22
Puka Nacua wrestles his way in for a TD
- 0:18
Geno Smith slings one to DK Metcalf for a TD
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
TD
5:20
DK Metcalf 8 Yd pass from Geno Smith (Jason Myers Kick)
14 plays, 88 yards, 7:46
|7
|0
2nd Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
FG
8:26
Jason Myers 54 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 62 yards, 8:34
|10
|0
FG
4:48
Jason Myers 43 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 43 yards, 3:06
|13
|0
TD
0:09
Puka Nacua 4 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Lucas Havrisik Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:39
|13
|7
3rd Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
FG
8:03
Jason Myers 52 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 13 yards, 3:56
|16
|7
4th Quarter
|SEA
|LAR
TD
7:38
Darrell Henderson Jr. 1 Yd Run (Lucas Havrisik Kick)
9 plays, 68 yards, 4:45
|16
|14
FG
1:31
Lucas Havrisik 22 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 75 yards, 5:12
|16
|17
2023 NFC West Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|279
|157
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|216
|218
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|195
|220
|Arizona
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|192
|284
