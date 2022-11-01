-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
36
-
Ibrahima Konaté Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
48
-
On: Harvey Elliott|Off: James Milner
-
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Thiago
- Fabinho
- MilnerOn: Harvey Elliott | Off: James Milner
- Jones
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
5 Ibrahima Konaté 36'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
48' 19 Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Meret
- Olivera
- Min-Jae
- Ostigard
- Di Lorenzo
- Ndombele
- Lobotka
- Zambo Anguissa
- Kvaratskhelia
- Osimhen
- Politano
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
55 Leo Ostigard
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Tobias Stieler
Match Commentary
|66'
|Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
|63'
|Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|63'
|Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|NAP
|13
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Napoli
|5
|+16
|15
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|+9
|12
|3
|Ajax Amsterdam
|5
|-7
|3
|4
|Rangers
|5
|-18
|0
