  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 36
    • Ibrahima Konaté Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 48
    • On: Harvey Elliott|Off: James Milner
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Napoli NAP Napoli Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-3-3
NAP
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Konaté
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 6Thiago
  • 3Fabinho
  • 7Milner
    On: Harvey Elliott | Off: James Milner
  • 17Jones
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté  36'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
48' 19  Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Calvin Ramsay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Fabio Carvalho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Nathaniel Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Stefan Bajcetic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England
  • REFEREE: Tobias Stieler

Match Commentary

66' Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Curtis Jones.
63' Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63' Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).

Match Stats

LIV
NAP

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
6 (2)
LIV NAP
13 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.