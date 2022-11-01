Mohamed Salah scored for the fifth game in a row in the Champions League. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool bounced back from defeat against Leeds United with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Napoli, but it did not stop the Serie A side from finishing top of their Champions League group.

Mohamed Salah poked home from close range in the 85th minute while Darwin Nunez added another late on to give Jurgen Klopp's side a crucial win following their 2-1 loss against Leeds at the weekend -- although Liverpool failed to beat Napoli by the four goals or more they needed to win the group.

Salah's goal meant he equalled Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's record scorer in European competition with 41 goals.

Klopp made four changes from the side who were beaten in that game at Anfield but there were few chances in the first half, with the standout moment a curling effort from Thiago which Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret turned away.

Napoli appeared to draw first blood in the 53rd minute when Leo Ostigard headed home an inswinging free-kick from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the goal was ruled offside after a VAR review.

But it was Liverpool who found the breakthrough when Salah turned home late on after Nunez's header from a corner had been fumbled by Meret.

Liverpool topped off the victory in stoppage time when Nunez fired home on the rebound after a towering header from Virgil van Dijk, with the goal ruled onside after a lengthy review.