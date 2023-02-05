        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Mallorca Mallorca MLL
          1
          FT
          0
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          • Nacho (13' OG)

          Real Madrid slip up in LaLiga title bid after shock defeat at Mallorca

          play
          Real Madrid's Asensio misses penalty vs. Mallorca (0:48)

          Real Madrid's Marco Asensio fails to convert from the spot as Real Madrid trails Mallorca 1-0. (0:48)

          9:57 AM ET
          Real Madrid slipped up in their bid to retain the LaLiga title after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Mallorca on Sunday.

          Mallorca took the lead in the 13th minute through a bizarre own goal from Nacho and Los Blancos couldn't find an equaliser.

          Nacho left his teammates stunned as he tried to clear a cross and headed the ball high over his own goalkeeper and into the net.

          Carlo Ancelotti's side had a golden chance for a breakthrough on the hour mark but Marco Asensio saw his penalty saved by Predrag Rajkovic.

          The defeat means that Barcelona can extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points if they beat Sevilla on Saturday night.

          There was also another setback for Madrid as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury before the match and was replaced by Andriy Lunin.

          Karim Benzema was also missing through injury and Carlo Ancelotti will be hopeful both the striker and Courtois will return to action in time to face Liverpool in the Champions League later this month.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 19 +32 50
          2 Real Madrid 20 +23 45
          3 Real Sociedad 19 +10 39
          4 Atletico Madrid 20 +12 35
          5 Villarreal 20 +5 31
          6 Real Betis 20 +4 31
          7 Athletic Club 20 +8 29
          8 Rayo Vallecano 19 +3 29
          9 Osasuna 20 0 29
          10 Mallorca 20 -2 28
          11 Celta Vigo 20 -10 23
          12 Almería 19 -6 22
          13 Girona 19 -3 21
          14 Sevilla 19 -5 21
          15 Espanyol 20 -6 21
          16 Valencia 19 +2 20
          17 Real Valladolid 19 -14 20
          18 Cádiz 20 -18 19
          19 Getafe 20 -10 18
          20 Elche 20 -25 9