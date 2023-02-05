Real Madrid's Marco Asensio fails to convert from the spot as Real Madrid trails Mallorca 1-0. (0:48)

Real Madrid slipped up in their bid to retain the LaLiga title after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Mallorca on Sunday.

Mallorca took the lead in the 13th minute through a bizarre own goal from Nacho and Los Blancos couldn't find an equaliser.

Nacho left his teammates stunned as he tried to clear a cross and headed the ball high over his own goalkeeper and into the net.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had a golden chance for a breakthrough on the hour mark but Marco Asensio saw his penalty saved by Predrag Rajkovic.

The defeat means that Barcelona can extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points if they beat Sevilla on Saturday night.

There was also another setback for Madrid as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury before the match and was replaced by Andriy Lunin.

Karim Benzema was also missing through injury and Carlo Ancelotti will be hopeful both the striker and Courtois will return to action in time to face Liverpool in the Champions League later this month.