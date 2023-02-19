Antoine Griezmann's goal was enough to edge Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 win. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a brilliant late goal to claim a battling 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and strengthen their grip on fourth place in LaLiga.

It was only their fifth win at home in a difficult season which has also included being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Atletico were the better side for large parts of an entertaining game in which they were denied early by Athletic's 22-year-old goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala who made two outstanding saves in the first half.

Iker Muniain and the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, created good chances for Athletic but were held by a well-organised Atletico defence.

Diego Simeone's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances after the break until Griezmann broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

The forward slotted home a low shot inside the box to cap a fine individual effort that started from a combination with substitute Memphis Depay who set his team mate free with a back-heel before the Frenchman sprinted between two defenders.

It was Griezmann's 14th goal in 30 games against Bilbao, the most he has scored against any team in his professional career.

"I wanted to score so badly, I had the chance... When you're there fighting and trying to score, it will end up going in," Griezmann told DAZN.

"Scoring is about streaks. Hopefully I can score more goals after today.

"It was a feeling of joy and a lot of pride, listening to the support of the fans. It's sacrifice paying off. I gave it all on the field."

Atletico have 41 points from 22 games, two behind third-placed Real Sociedad who were left frustrated by an own goal in stoppage time that pegged them to a 1-1 draw at home against Celta on Saturday.

Real Betis are fifth on 37 points. Barcelona, who were visiting lowly Cadiz in the late game, are top on 56 points ahead of Real Madrid with 51.