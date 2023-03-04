        <
        >
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid ATM
          6
          FT
          1
          Sevilla Sevilla SEV
          • Memphis Depay (23', 26')
          • Antoine Griezmann (53')
          • Yannick Carrasco (69')
          • Álvaro Morata (76', 90'+2')
          • Youssef En-Nesyri (39')
          • Pape Gueye (80')

          Diego Simeone makes LaLiga coaching history as Atletico Madrid thrash Sevilla 6-1

          play
          Álvaro Morata goal 92nd minute Atletico Madrid 6-1 Sevilla (0:34)

          4:59 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Atletico Madrid marked manager Diego Simeone's record 613th LaLiga game as coach with a 6-1 thrashing of Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men late on, on Saturday.

          Dutch forward Memphis Depay marked his first start for the club with two goals and substitute Alvaro Morata also bagged a brace in the win that saw Simeone overtake Luis Aragones for the most games coached in LaLiga history.

          Atletico seized the opportunity to go third after Real Sociedad drew at home 0-0 against lowly Cadiz on Friday, leapfrogging the Basque side in the standings and climbing to 45 points.

          "La Real" are now fourth on 44 points, while holders Real Madrid are second on 52 points, seven behind leaders Barcelona on 59 points, both with a game in hand.

          Winless in their last three games, Sevilla are 16th on 25 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

          Depay gave Atletico a two-goal lead with strikes in the 23th and 26th minutes, before Youssef En Nesyri hit back for Sevilla from close-range in the 39th.

          Antoine Griezmann extended Atletico's advantage after the break with a brilliant shot from range.

          Yannick Carrasco in the 69th minute and substitute Morata in the 76th and 92nd minutes delivered the final blows to a sorry Sevilla, who had Papa Alassane Gueye sent off in the 81st minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match. (

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 23 +37 59
          2 Real Madrid 23 +29 52
          3 Atletico Madrid 24 +19 45
          4 Real Sociedad 24 +9 44
          5 Real Betis 23 +7 40
          6 Villarreal 24 +5 37
          7 Rayo Vallecano 23 +4 34
          8 Osasuna 23 -1 33
          9 Athletic Club 23 +7 32
          10 Mallorca 24 -4 31
          11 Girona 24 0 30
          12 Espanyol 23 -5 27
          13 Celta Vigo 23 -8 27
          14 Cádiz 24 -17 26
          15 Getafe 24 -9 25
          16 Sevilla 24 -12 25
          17 Almería 24 -14 25
          18 Real Valladolid 23 -17 24
          19 Valencia 23 0 23
          20 Elche 24 -30 12