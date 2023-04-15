        <
          2022-23 LaLiga
          Cádiz Cádiz CAD
          0
          FT
          2
          Real Madrid Real Madrid RMA
          • Nacho (72')
          • Marco Asensio (76')

          Nacho and Asensio score late to give Real Madrid 2-0 win at Cadiz

          play
          Marco Asensio goal 76th minute Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid (0:29)

          5:07 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Nacho and Marco Asensio scored within four minutes late in the second half to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win at lowly Cadiz on Saturday and cut Barcelona's lead in LaLiga to 10 points.

          Second-placed Real maintained their slim title chances by moving up to 62 points, behind Barcelona who travel to Getafe on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are third on 57 points and host Almeria on Sunday.

          Madrid dominated the match with more than 70% of possession and had several opportunities including three shots that hit the post.

          They did not manage to score until the 72nd minute when defender Nacho collected a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni and unleashed a fantastic long-range strike which went into the bottom left corner.

          Four minutes later, Asensio extended their lead by netting a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

          Spanish LaLiga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Barcelona 28 +44 72
          2 Real Madrid 29 +37 62
          3 Atletico Madrid 28 +25 57
          4 Real Sociedad 29 +9 51
          5 Real Betis 29 +7 48
          6 Villarreal 29 +10 47
          7 Athletic Club 29 +11 43
          8 Rayo Vallecano 29 +1 40
          9 Osasuna 29 -5 38
          10 Celta Vigo 28 -3 36
          11 Girona 28 0 35
          12 Mallorca 28 -5 34
          13 Sevilla 28 -11 32
          14 Real Valladolid 29 -23 32
          15 Cádiz 29 -19 31
          16 Getafe 28 -9 30
          17 Almería 28 -14 30
          18 Valencia 28 -4 27
          19 Espanyol 29 -14 27
          20 Elche 28 -37 13