- Alexander Isak (13')
- Jamaal Lascelles (60')
- Joelinton (61')
- Anthony Gordon (83')
- Raheem Sterling (23')
- Reece James (73')
Newcastle thrash Chelsea 4-1 as Reece James sees red
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak netted on his return from injury, while two quick-fire second-half goals and a late Anthony Gordon strike gave the Magpies a 4-1 Premier League win over 10-man Chelsea at St. James' Park on Saturday.
Isak, who has missed several matches over the last month with a groin injury, opened the scoring in the 13th minute but Raheem Sterling levelled for the visitors 10 minutes later, drilling home a superb free kick from just outside the box.
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles put his side ahead again with a header on the hour mark, and a minute later Joelinton robbed fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva on the edge of the penalty area and slotted the ball home to make it 3-1.
Any chance Chelsea had of staging a comeback vanished when Reece James collected his second yellow card in the 73rd minute, and Gordon netted a fourth goal 10 minutes later as Newcastle rose to sixth in the table on 23 points, while Chelsea are 10th on 16 points.
Game Information
- Referees:
- Simon Hooper
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|+20
|29
|Liverpool
|13
|8
|4
|1
|+17
|28
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|3
|1
|+16
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|8
|2
|2
|+9
|26
|Aston Villa
|12
|8
|1
|3
|+12
|25
|Newcastle United
|13
|7
|2
|4
|+17
|23
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|6
|4
|3
|+5
|22
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|0
|5
|-3
|21
|West Ham United
|13
|6
|2
|5
|0
|20
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|4
|5
|+2
|16
|Brentford
|12
|4
|4
|4
|+2
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|13
|4
|3
|6
|-5
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|3
|4
|6
|-5
|13
|Fulham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|13
|3
|3
|7
|-14
|12
|Luton Town
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-11
|9
|Sheffield United
|13
|1
|2
|10
|-23
|5
|Everton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|-3
|4
|Burnley
|13
|1
|1
|11
|-22
|4