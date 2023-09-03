Robert Lewandowski's late penalty earned Barcelona a hard-fought 2-1 win at Osasuna on Sunday as the defending LaLiga champions secured their third consecutive victory after starting the season with a goalless draw at Getafe.

Barcelona took the lead with a Jules Kounde header from a corner in added-time before the break, but Chimy Avila equalised in the 76th minute by unleashing an unstoppable curling shot from the edge of the box which flew into the back of the net off the right post.

But five minutes later Barca were awarded a penalty kick after Alejandro Catena grabbed Lewandowski's right arm inside the box.

The defender was shown the red card for the last-man foul and the Polish striker slotted the spot-kick with a tidy finish to the goalkeeper's left.

Barca are third in the LaLiga standings on 10 points, level with Girona. They trail leaders Real Madrid by two points.