Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute winner keeps Real Madrid perfect so far this season in LaLiga.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham again proved the match-winner as he struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory over Getafe as the Spanish giants made their home debut in LaLiga this season.

Borja Mayoral had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute with a tidy finish after a mistake by defender Fran Garcia but Joselu equalised from close range after the break.

Real put Getafe under relentless pressure until LaLiga top scorer Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to net from a rebound off goalkeeper David Soria, who could not hold onto a Lucas Vazquez strike from distance.

Real top the standings on 12 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid, Girona and Barcelona, who have yet to play this weekend, and Cadiz, after they beat Villarreal 3-1 on Friday.