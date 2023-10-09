- Jonathan Bamba (24')
- Jørgen Strand Larsen (42')
- Borja Mayoral (2')
- Mason Greenwood (33')
- Domingos Duarte (29')
Greenwood scores first Getafe goal in draw with Celta Vigo
Mason Greenwood scored his first LaLiga goal in Getafe's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Greenwood put the visitors 2-1 up in the 33rd minute with a first-time, far post finish -- his first senior goal since January 2022 after a months-long suspension at Manchester United amid a criminal case due to allegations of attempted rape and assault, which was discontinued in February.
Earlier, Borja Mayoral had put Getafe ahead after just two minutes, Iago Aspas had missed a penalty and Jonathan Bamba had levelled for Celta before Getafe defender Domingos Duarte was sent off.
Greenwood's goal put 10-man Getafe in front but their lead lasted just nine minutes, with Celta forward Jorgen Strand Larsen making it 2-2 before half-time.
Greenwood was replaced in the 61st minute, as coach Jose Bordalas introduced defensive midfielder Mauro Arambarri.
The on-loan forward has now made five LaLiga appearances for Getafe -- two as a starter -- since joining on loan from United on Sept. 1.
Game Information
- Referees:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Spanish LALIGA Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Real Madrid
|9
|8
|0
|1
|+14
|24
|Girona
|9
|7
|1
|1
|+8
|22
|Barcelona
|9
|6
|3
|0
|+11
|21
|Atletico Madrid
|8
|6
|1
|1
|+12
|19
|Athletic Club
|9
|5
|2
|2
|+7
|17
|Real Sociedad
|9
|4
|3
|2
|+5
|15
|Real Betis
|9
|3
|4
|2
|-2
|13
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|3
|4
|2
|-2
|13
|Valencia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|-1
|11
|Las Palmas
|9
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|11
|Getafe
|9
|2
|4
|3
|-3
|10
|Osasuna
|9
|3
|1
|5
|-5
|10
|Cádiz
|9
|2
|3
|4
|-4
|9
|Sevilla
|8
|2
|2
|4
|+1
|8
|Mallorca
|9
|1
|5
|3
|-3
|8
|Villarreal
|9
|2
|2
|5
|-4
|8
|Alavés
|9
|2
|2
|5
|-6
|8
|Celta Vigo
|9
|1
|3
|5
|-5
|6
|Granada
|9
|1
|3
|5
|-8
|6
|Almería
|9
|0
|3
|6
|-13
|3