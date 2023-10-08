Bryan Zaragoza paces Granada early with a brace, but Barcelona evens the game late on goals by Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona substitute Sergi Roberto scored late on to rescue a 2-2 draw at Granada on Sunday after their winger Lamine Yamal became LaLiga's youngest goalscorer aged 16 years and 87 days.

Joao Felix looked to have put Barca ahead in second-half stoppage time, but VAR intervened and ruled that Ferran Torres was offside on the cross into the area.

Granada forward Bryan Zaragoza had netted twice in the first half to give the hosts a two-goal lead but Yamal struck from close range to get Barca back in the game just before the break.

Granada goalkeeper Andre Ferreira made a string of saves to preserve the advantage but Roberto finally equalised when he netted first-time from Alejandro Balde's cross in the 86th.

Barcelona are third on 21 points after nine games, one point behind second-placed Girona and three adrift of Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid are fourth on 19 points with a game in hand.