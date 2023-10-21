Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick to earn his side a 3-0 win at struggling Celta Vigo, who played most of the LaLiga match on Saturday with 10 men after goalkeeper Iván Villar was sent off early in the first half.

The French striker opened the scoring from the spot in the 29th minute after Villar was shown a straight red for a last-man foul inside the penalty area on Álvaro Morata.

The visitors then wasted several chances to extend their lead before Griezmann finally struck from inside the box in the 64th minute. He then guaranteed the win six minutes later with a tap-in from close range.

Atletico, who have a game in hand, moved up to 22 points from nine games and are second in the standings and level with Girona, three points behind leaders Real Madrid and one ahead of fourth-placed Barcelona.

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez's Celta are in the relegation zone with six points from 10 games.