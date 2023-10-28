Ale Moreno sings the praises of Jude Bellingham after the young English midfielder scored twice in Real Madrid's 2-1 win vs. Barcelona.

Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a dramatic El Clásico in LaLiga on Saturday thanks to a brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham in the second half.

Barcelona produced a performance full of verve and skill, with midfielder Ilkay Gündogan opening the scoring from close range in the sixth minute by taking advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.

However, Barca were punished for failing to convert their dominance into goals as Bellingham made the most of the two chances he had in the second half.

First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

Madrid are top of the league on 28 points, level with Girona. Barca are third on 24.